 How to Protect Your Credit

Your credit can affect your ability to get housing, a loan or certain services. Protecting it starts with a few simple steps.

✔ Check your credit reports: Look for accounts or charges you don’t recognize.

✔ Protect your information: Never share passwords, PINs or banking information by phone or text.

✔ Use strong passwords: Avoid using the same password for every account.

✔ Watch out for scams: Be cautious of anyone who promises to quickly improve your credit for a fee.

✔ Act if you suspect identity theft: Report unfamiliar information and take steps to protect your accounts.

Tip: Check your credit regularly. Finding a problem early can help protect your finances.