October 13, 2026
ARIZONA FAMILY FINANCE USA

 How to Protect Your Credit

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Your credit can affect your ability to get housing, a loan or certain services. Protecting it starts with a few simple steps.

Check your credit reports: Look for accounts or charges you don’t recognize.
Protect your information: Never share passwords, PINs or banking information by phone or text.
Use strong passwords: Avoid using the same password for every account.
Watch out for scams: Be cautious of anyone who promises to quickly improve your credit for a fee.
Act if you suspect identity theft: Report unfamiliar information and take steps to protect your accounts.

Tip: Check your credit regularly. Finding a problem early can help protect your finances.

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