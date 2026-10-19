October 20, 2026
ARIZONA FINANCE HEALTH TUCSON USA

How to Recognize a Phone Scam

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Did someone call demanding money or personal information immediately? Be careful: it could be a scam.

Warning signs:

  • They demand money urgently.
  • They ask for passwords, PINs or verification codes.
  • They demand gift cards, cryptocurrency or wire transfers.
  • They threaten you with arrest or loss of service.
  • They claim to represent a government agency or company and pressure you to act.

If they pressure you, STOP.

What to do: Hang up and contact the company or agency directly using an official phone number. Never share personal or financial information because of pressure from a caller.

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