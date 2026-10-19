How to Recognize a Phone Scam

Did someone call demanding money or personal information immediately? Be careful: it could be a scam.

Warning signs:

They demand money urgently.

They ask for passwords, PINs or verification codes.

They demand gift cards, cryptocurrency or wire transfers.

They threaten you with arrest or loss of service.

They claim to represent a government agency or company and pressure you to act.

If they pressure you, STOP.

What to do: Hang up and contact the company or agency directly using an official phone number. Never share personal or financial information because of pressure from a caller.