How to Recognize a Phone Scam
Did someone call demanding money or personal information immediately? Be careful: it could be a scam.
Warning signs:
- They demand money urgently.
- They ask for passwords, PINs or verification codes.
- They demand gift cards, cryptocurrency or wire transfers.
- They threaten you with arrest or loss of service.
- They claim to represent a government agency or company and pressure you to act.
If they pressure you, STOP.
What to do: Hang up and contact the company or agency directly using an official phone number. Never share personal or financial information because of pressure from a caller.