911, 211 and 988: Which Number Should You Call?

Knowing which number to call can help you get the right assistance quickly.

911: Call 911 for an emergency requiring immediate help, such as a life-threatening situation, fire, or crime in progress.

Call 911 for an emergency requiring immediate help, such as a life-threatening situation, fire, or crime in progress. 211: Call 211 to find community resources, including food, housing, utility assistance, transportation, and other support services.

Call 211 to find community resources, including food, housing, utility assistance, transportation, and other support services. 988: Call or text 988 if you or someone you know is experiencing an emotional or mental health crisis or having thoughts of suicide.

Remember: If there is an immediate threat to life or safety, call 911.