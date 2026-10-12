911, 211 and 988: Which Number Should You Call?
Knowing which number to call can help you get the right assistance quickly.
- 911: Call 911 for an emergency requiring immediate help, such as a life-threatening situation, fire, or crime in progress.
- 211: Call 211 to find community resources, including food, housing, utility assistance, transportation, and other support services.
- 988: Call or text 988 if you or someone you know is experiencing an emotional or mental health crisis or having thoughts of suicide.
Remember: If there is an immediate threat to life or safety, call 911.