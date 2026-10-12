October 13, 2026
ARIZONA EDUCATION TUCSON USA

911, 211 and 988: Which Number Should You Call?

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Knowing which number to call can help you get the right assistance quickly.

  • 911: Call 911 for an emergency requiring immediate help, such as a life-threatening situation, fire, or crime in progress.
  • 211: Call 211 to find community resources, including food, housing, utility assistance, transportation, and other support services.
  • 988: Call or text 988 if you or someone you know is experiencing an emotional or mental health crisis or having thoughts of suicide.

Remember: If there is an immediate threat to life or safety, call 911.

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