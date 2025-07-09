Editor´s letter

Querida comunidad / Dear community:

¡Bienvenido julio! Este mes no solo nos regala los días más calurosos del año, sino también la oportunidad de reconectarnos con lo que más importa: nuestra salud, nuestra educación y nuestra comunidad.

En esta edición, queremos enfocarnos en compartir recursos locales gratuitos o de bajo costo disponibles para las familias del sur de Arizona. Sabemos que el verano puede representar un reto para muchas familias, especialmente cuando se trata de mantener a los niños activos, acceder a servicios médicos o prepararse para el regreso a clases. Por eso, en estas páginas encontrarás información sobre programas de mochilas escolares, clínicas de salud comunitaria, actividades de verano gratuitas en bibliotecas y centros comunitarios, y mucho más.

También celebramos con orgullo los esfuerzos de tantas organizaciones locales que trabajan día a día por el bienestar de nuestras familias. Desde ferias escolares, hasta talleres para padres, programas de alimentación, y recursos para inmigrantes, Tucson está lleno de oportunidades si sabemos dónde buscar—y esa es nuestra misión este mes: ayudarte a encontrarlas. Para más información, se puede comunicar a nuestras oficinas al (520) 305-4110, o al correo info@newsazb.com

Welcome, July!

This month not only brings us the hottest days of the year but also the perfect opportunity to reconnect with what matters most: our health, our education, and our community.

In this edition, we’re focusing on sharing free or low-cost local resources available to families in Southern Arizona. We understand that summer can be a challenging time for many families—whether it’s keeping kids active, accessing medical services, or preparing for back-to-school season. That’s why in these pages you’ll find information about backpack giveaway programs, community health clinics, free summer activities at libraries and community centers, and much more.

We also proudly celebrate the efforts of so many local organizations working daily to support the well-being of our families. From school fairs and parent workshops to nutrition programs and immigrant resources, Tucson is full of opportunities—if you know where to look. And that’s our mission this month: to help you find them. For more information, please contact our office at (520) 305-4110 or email us at info@newsazb.com

El próximo jueves 24 de julio se llevará a cabo el 14.º evento anual Kidz Expo & Back‑to‑School en el Tucson Convention Center, de 4 PM a 9 PM, un espacio dedicado a apoyar a estudiantes y familias antes del inicio del ciclo escolar. En este evento, Arizona Bilingual Newspaper, SAABE Arizona, NavigateEdAZ, las estaciones de radio de Bustos Media Group, así como diversos patrocinadores, clientes, organizaciones sin fines de lucro y colaboradores, nos unimos con un objetivo en común: apoyar a los estudiantes de Tucson y del condado de Pima. Ofreceremos una amplia distribución de mochilas y útiles escolares, una feria educativa con la participación de múltiples recursos comunitarios, y un programa de entretenimiento de primera para toda la familia. Para más información, puedes llamar al (520) 305‑4110 o escribir a sales@newsazb.com

Dear readers, on Thursday, July 24th, join us at the 14th annual Kidz Expo & Back‑to‑School event at the Tucson Convention Center from 4 PM to 9 PM. At this event, Arizona Bilingual Newspaper, SAABE Arizona, NavigateEdAZ, the radio stations from Bustos Media Group, along with various sponsors, clients, nonprofit organizations, and community partners, are coming together with a shared mission: to support students across Tucson and Pima County. We will be providing a wide range of backpacks and school supplies, hosting a school fair with valuable community resources, and offering top-quality entertainment for the whole family. For more details, contact (520) 305‑4110 or email sales@newsazb.com .

Este evento familiar ofrece recursos educativos, diversión, actividades y ayuda para que los niños inicien el año escolar de la mejor manera posible.

We’re thrilled to offer a family‑oriented event featuring educational resources, entertainment, and support to help students start the school year strong.

¡Sigue cuidándote del calor, mantente hidratado y comparte estos recursos con quienes más lo necesiten!

Keep taking care of yourself in the heat, stay hydrated, and share these resources with those who need them most!

Con aprecio/With appreication,

Alma R. Gallardo

Editora en jefe –Editor in chief

Arizona Bilingual Newspaper

www.azbilingual.com

