22 Years With You: Informing, Connecting, and Inspiring

The beginning of a new year invites us to pause, reflect, and look ahead with renewed hope. January is not only the start of a new calendar, but also an opportunity to acknowledge how far we have come and to embrace what lies ahead. As we welcome 2026, we do so with full hearts and deep gratitude for every reader, collaborator, advertiser, and partner who has been part of this journey.

This year holds special meaning for us. Arizona Bilingual Newspaper proudly celebrates 22 years of continuous service to our community. Twenty-two years of responsible journalism, of amplifying voices, of sharing stories that matter, and of serving as a bridge between cultures, languages, and generations. What began as a vision has grown into a trusted, established media outlet rooted in the community it serves.

Throughout these two decades, we have grown alongside you. We have witnessed change, overcome challenges, and celebrated countless achievements. We have stood with families, entrepreneurs, organizations, community leaders, and new generations. We have evolved from print to digital, from local to regional, and we continue to move forward with a clear mission: to be with you every step of the way, informing, connecting, and inspiring.

None of this would be possible without the continued support of those who believe in the power of bilingual media, in the importance of representation, and in the value of journalism that truly serves its community. Every article, every community event, every partnership, and every story we publish is made possible by a dedicated team and a community that believes in our work.

As we step into 2026, we do so with renewed commitment and optimism. We remain focused on growth, innovation, and strengthening our platforms and community initiatives. We will continue to work with integrity, passion, and responsibility, always guided by our mission to inform and uplift our community.

Thank you for being part of these 22 years. Thank you for allowing us to be part of your stories. May this new year bring unity, hope, and purpose, and may we continue building a stronger future together.

With sincere gratitude and best wishes for 2026,

Alma R. Gallardo

Editor in chief

Arizona Bilingual Newspaper