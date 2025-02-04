Editor´s letter

Dear Readers,

It is a pleasure to welcome you to the February 2025 edition of Arizona Bilingual News. This month, Tucson is filled with events and celebrations that showcase the cultural richness and vitality of our community.

One of the most notable events is the centennial of La Fiesta de los Vaqueros, taking place from February 15 to 23. This annual celebration, dating back to 1925, is recognized as the oldest and most celebrated heritage event in Southern Arizona. The Tucson Rodeo, one of the top 25 rodeos on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) calendar, brings together the best cowboys and cowgirls for thrilling competitions. This year, we commemorate the 100th anniversary of this tradition that honors our region’s cowboy heritage. For more information on this and other activities, visit visittucson.org.

Additionally, from January 18 to February 16, Tucson transforms into a global marketplace with the Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase. Recognized as the largest gem and mineral fair in the world, this event attracts vendors and collectors from across the globe, offering a unique experience for both residents and visitors.

In the political sphere, President Donald Trump has begun his second term with a series of executive actions aimed at reversing previous policies and establishing new guidelines in key areas. Among the most notable measures is the elimination of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs in the federal government, arguing that these initiatives had replaced merit and equality with a divisive preferential hierarchy. Additionally, he has signed orders to strengthen border security, reform immigration policies, and withdraw the United States from international agreements such as the Paris Agreement and the World Health Organization. These actions reflect a determined effort by the Trump administration to swiftly implement its agenda and reshape the direction of the federal government. We will be keeping an eye on everything that will come in the following days and months.

In this edition, we also share useful resources and a complete guide to events so you don’t miss any of the exciting activities Tucson has to offer this month.

Furthermore, don’t forget to follow us on our social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, and visit our website at www.azbilingual.com.

We appreciate your continued support and invite you to enjoy everything our vibrant community has to offer this February.

With appreciation,

Alma R. Gallardo

Editor-in-Chief, Arizona Bilingual News

