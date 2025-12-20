Yuletide at Old Tucson: Christmas in the Wild West

YULETIDE:

Many know Old Tucson for its film history and desert vistas, but did you know, it is also Santa’s base in the West? This December, our beloved holiday spectacular ‘Yuletide’ returns as Old Tucson is transformed into a western winter wonderland we call The West Pole. Grab yourself a hot cocoa, take a ride on a horse drawn carriage, sing along with our carolers, and experience our holiday stunt shows, original musicals, magic and more. Visit: oldtucson.com

OLD TUCSON:

Built in 1939, Old Tucson is a renowned film set and family theme park located just outside Tucson, AZ. Nestled between Saguaro National Park and Tucson Mountain Park, this beautiful desert setting has been the filming location for hundreds of classic western films and TV shows. The studio opened its doors as a theme park in 1960 and continues to welcome guests for a variety of immersive and theatrical experiences, special events, and tours including our highly anticipated Halloween event, NIGHTFALL (Sep-Oct), our beloved Holiday spectacular YULETIDE (Nov-Dec) and our OLD TUCSON WILD WEST DAY PARK (Jan-May). Check out our seasonal offerings and join us for a truly unique Wild West experience!

