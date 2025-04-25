Tucson, Arizona; April 2, 2025 – The Arizona Bilingual Newspaper, in association with Latinas AZ and SAABE (Southern Arizona Alliance for Bilingual Education), is proud to announce its 14th Annual Children’s Day Festival. This beloved community celebration will take place on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at the Children’s Museum Tucson, located at 200 S 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701. Festivities will run from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

As part of this special event, all children and their families will receive FREE admission to the museum for the entire day, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Guests will enjoy a day filled with family-friendly activities, vibrant entertainment, live music, educational games, exciting raffles from our sponsors, a wide variety of food vendors, and much more!

This year, over 50 vendors and nonprofit organizations are participating to help make this event unforgettable. These community partners will be present throughout the event to share information, promote services, and connect with families. Arizona Bilingual, alongside our presenters, sponsors, and media partners, is committed to creating an inclusive and joyful experience for all families in celebration of children.

FREE admission for all families will be available all day on Sunday, April 27, 2025!

For sponsorship opportunities or donations, please contact us at (520) 305-4110 or email us at info@newsazb.com.

About Arizona Bilingual Newspaper

The Arizona Bilingual Newspaper is a free, monthly bilingual publication with a strong presence across Southern Arizona and Northern Mexico. With over 2,000 distribution points and 25,000 copies printed monthly, the publication also maintains a vibrant digital platform to deliver news and community updates.

In addition to its editorial content, Arizona Bilingual is proud to organize more than 15 community events annually, all centered around education, family, culture, business, health, and community empowerment. Our mission is to inform, engage, and uplift our community.

Welcome to our family!