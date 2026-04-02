Benson, Arizona: Gateway to the Desert and Adventure

Located in southeastern Arizona, Benson is a small town with a history rooted in railroads and mining. Its strategic location makes it a gateway to the natural wonders of the Sonoran Desert. Notable attractions include Kartchner Caverns State Park, featuring impressive gypsum caves, as well as landscapes typical of the American Southwest. Benson blends history, transportation, and tourism, making it an ideal destination for those seeking to explore the authentic Arizona.

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