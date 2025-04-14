A classic dessert made with dry bread, piloncillo, cinnamon, raisins, peanuts, and cheese. It’s a must-have dish during the season.
Ingredients:
1 bolillo (roll) or stale bread (can be telera or French bread)
2 cups grated or chopped piloncillo
2 cups water
1 cinnamon stick
3 cloves (optional)
½ cup raisins
½ cup roasted peanuts
½ cup chopped walnuts (optional)
½ cup shredded coconut (optional)
½ cup shredded Chihuahua cheese or asadero cheese
½ cup sliced plantain (optional)
2 tablespoons melted butter
Preparation:
- Prepare the piloncillo honey: In a saucepan, place the water, piloncillo, cinnamon, and cloves.
Cook over medium heat until the piloncillo dissolves and thickens slightly.
Strain to remove the cinnamon and cloves. Set aside.
- Toast the bread: Slice the bolillos and toast them in a pan with a little butter or in the oven at 180°C until golden brown.
- Assemble the capirotada: In a greased baking dish, place a layer of toasted bread.
Add raisins, peanuts, walnuts, banana, and a little grated cheese.
Repeat the layers until the ingredients are finished.
- Drizzle with the piloncillo honey: Pour the hot honey over the capirotada, making sure it covers all the bread.
Press gently so the bread absorbs the liquid.
- Bake: Cover with foil and bake at 180°C for 25-30 minutes.
Remove the foil and bake for 10 more minutes to brown the top.
Let it rest for a few minutes before serving. It can be eaten warm or cold, and it tastes even better the next day!
