A classic dessert made with dry bread, piloncillo, cinnamon, raisins, peanuts, and cheese. It’s a must-have dish during the season.

Ingredients:

1 bolillo (roll) or stale bread (can be telera or French bread)

2 cups grated or chopped piloncillo

2 cups water

1 cinnamon stick

3 cloves (optional)

½ cup raisins

½ cup roasted peanuts

½ cup chopped walnuts (optional)

½ cup shredded coconut (optional)

½ cup shredded Chihuahua cheese or asadero cheese

½ cup sliced ​​plantain (optional)

2 tablespoons melted butter

Preparation:

Prepare the piloncillo honey: In a saucepan, place the water, piloncillo, cinnamon, and cloves.

Cook over medium heat until the piloncillo dissolves and thickens slightly.

Strain to remove the cinnamon and cloves. Set aside.

Toast the bread: Slice the bolillos and toast them in a pan with a little butter or in the oven at 180°C until golden brown.

Assemble the capirotada: In a greased baking dish, place a layer of toasted bread.

Add raisins, peanuts, walnuts, banana, and a little grated cheese.

Repeat the layers until the ingredients are finished.

Drizzle with the piloncillo honey: Pour the hot honey over the capirotada, making sure it covers all the bread.

Press gently so the bread absorbs the liquid.

Bake: Cover with foil and bake at 180°C for 25-30 minutes.

Remove the foil and bake for 10 more minutes to brown the top.

Let it rest for a few minutes before serving. It can be eaten warm or cold, and it tastes even better the next day!

