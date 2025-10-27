The careers of the future

Combine technology, creativity, sustainability, and critical thinking. They respond to the needs of the world to come: automated, digital, changing, but also humane and ecologically conscious.
We present the main careers of the future (2025–2040) according to global trends:
- Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. People who analyze data, create algorithms, and develop predictive models. Careers: AI Engineering, Data Science, Machine Learning, Robotics.
- Biotechnology and Bioengineering. Innovators in health, genetics, agriculture, food, and the environment. Careers: Biotechnology Engineering, Bioinformatics, Genomics, Pharmacogenetics.
- Sustainable Technologies and Renewable Energy. Professionals who develop solutions to the climate crisis. Careers: Environmental Engineering, Renewable Energy, Circular Economy, Green Architecture.
- Applied Neuroscience and Digital Mental Health. Experts who understand how the human brain works and design solutions for emotional well-being. Majors: Neuropsychology, Cognitive Neuroscience, Digital Therapy, Psychology Applied to UX.
- Cybersecurity and Blockchain. Protectors of the digital world. From banking to governments, data protection is needed. Majors: Computer Security Engineering, Cryptography, Blockchain Auditing.
