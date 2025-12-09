The minimum speed limit matters too

There is also a minimum speed limit for drivers: you can’t go so slow that you block the normal flow of traffic. If you are driving very slowly on a two-lane road and there are 5 or more vehicles behind you, the law requires you to move to a ‘turnout’ (passing area) if it is not safe for others to pass.
