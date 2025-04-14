April 16 is celebrated as “Selena Day” in Texas, in honor of the singer, who was born on that day in 1971 in Lake Jackson, Texas. “The Queen of Tejano Music.”

George W. Bush designated April 16 as Selena Day two weeks after her death, in commemoration of the singer’s tragic murder on March 31, 1995. She was pronounced dead that day at 1:05 p.m. (CST) at the age of 23, due to blood loss and cardiac arrest.

Thirty years after her murder, Yolanda Saldívar, convicted of first-degree murder, is requesting parole. In Texas, the parole board does not hold public hearings. Decisions on parole release are made independently by each panel member. Her case will be voted on around that time, but there is no exact date for when the decision will be released. Typically, these processes can take two to six weeks to complete.

