December 10, 2025

Fiesta en la Calle – 6th Anniversary Celebration!

December 9, 2025

 

Presented by Ballet Folklórico Tapatío & Arizona Bilingual News

Join us for a beautiful Christmas and cultural celebration on Saturday, December 13th from 11am -4pm, in the heart of Tucson’s historic City of South 4th Avenue (between 30th and 33rd Streets)! Since 2019, Fiesta en la Calle has brought together the community to honor Mexican culture, music, and dance, while celebrating the holiday season.

Event Highlights:

  • Performances by over 15 groups, including talented mariachis and folklórico dancers from local schools
  • Special guests for 2025:  17 folklorico y mariachi bands and local musicians
  • Authentic Mexican food — enjoy pozole, menudo, carne asada tacos, tamales, champurrado, hot chocolate, and much more!
  • A vibrant marketplace featuring local artisans, jewelry makers, and small vendors
  • Community organizations sharing free bilingual resources and local products

Bring your family and friends to experience this colorful, cultural, and festive celebration that has become a Tucson holiday tradition!

 

📍 Location: South 4th Avenue, Tucson (between 30th & 33rd Streets)
📅 Date: Saturday, December 13th from 11am-4pm
📞 More Information: Call (520) 305-4110
📧 Email: sales@newsazb.com

