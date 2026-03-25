Junior League of Tucson Touch-A-Truck™ 2026
A family-friendly event where children can explore, climb on, and interact with trucks, emergency vehicles, and other large equipment. Food trucks and activities will also be on site.
WHY IT MATTERS:
Touch-A-Truck supports the Junior League of Tucson’s community programs and leadership development efforts in Southern Arizona. Touch-a-Truck is a signature event of Junior Leagues nationwide. The Tucson event features corporate big trucks, emergency vehicles, and big commercial vehicles.
WHEN:
Saturday, March 28, 2026
9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Quiet Hour: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – No horns, sirens, or flashing lights during Quiet Hour for children with sensory sensitivities.
WHERE:
Kino Sports Complex
2500 E. Ajo Way
Tucson, AZ
DETAILS:
- Children and families are invited to explore a variety of vehicles up close, enjoy hands-on activities, and purchase food and snacks from on-site food trucks.
- Tickets are $10, and pre-event online ticket sales close Friday, March 27, at 6 p.m.
- Free parking is available on site.
- The event will be held rain or shine.
VISUAL OPPORTUNITIES:
- Children exploring and climbing on trucks and specialty vehicles
- Corporate big trucks, emergency, commercial, and specialty vehicles
- Families interacting with first responders and vehicle operators
- Quiet Hour activities for children with sensory sensitivities
- Crowd shots, signage, and family-friendly activity areas
- Food trucks and event atmosphere
MEDIA CONTACT:
Courtney Pulitzer, PR Director
Sandoval Public Relations
Courtney@SandovalCreative.com
520-425-7170
EVENT CONTACT:
Junior League of Tucson
touchatruck@juniorleagueoftucson.org
520-299-5753