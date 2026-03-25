Junior League of Tucson Touch-A-Truck™ 2026

A family-friendly event where children can explore, climb on, and interact with trucks, emergency vehicles, and other large equipment. Food trucks and activities will also be on site.

WHY IT MATTERS:

Touch-A-Truck supports the Junior League of Tucson’s community programs and leadership development efforts in Southern Arizona. Touch-a-Truck is a signature event of Junior Leagues nationwide. The Tucson event features corporate big trucks, emergency vehicles, and big commercial vehicles.

WHEN:

Saturday, March 28, 2026

9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Quiet Hour: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – No horns, sirens, or flashing lights during Quiet Hour for children with sensory sensitivities.

WHERE:

Kino Sports Complex

2500 E. Ajo Way

Tucson, AZ

DETAILS:

Children and families are invited to explore a variety of vehicles up close, enjoy hands-on activities, and purchase food and snacks from on-site food trucks.

Tickets are $10 , and pre-event online ticket sales close Friday, March 27, at 6 p.m.

, and pre-event online ticket sales close Free parking is available on site.

The event will be held rain or shine.

VISUAL OPPORTUNITIES:

Children exploring and climbing on trucks and specialty vehicles

Corporate big trucks, emergency, commercial, and specialty vehicles

Families interacting with first responders and vehicle operators

Quiet Hour activities for children with sensory sensitivities

Crowd shots, signage, and family-friendly activity areas

Food trucks and event atmosphere

MEDIA CONTACT:

Courtney Pulitzer, PR Director

Sandoval Public Relations

Courtney@SandovalCreative.com

520-425-7170

EVENT CONTACT:

Junior League of Tucson

touchatruck@juniorleagueoftucson.org

520-299-5753