March 25, 2026
ARIZONA CHILDREN ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS FAMILY TUCSON

Junior League of Tucson Touch-A-Truck™ 2026

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A family-friendly event where children can explore, climb on, and interact with trucks, emergency vehicles, and other large equipment. Food trucks and activities will also be on site.

 WHY IT MATTERS:

Touch-A-Truck supports the Junior League of Tucson’s community programs and leadership development efforts in Southern Arizona. Touch-a-Truck is a signature event of Junior Leagues nationwide. The Tucson event features corporate big trucks, emergency vehicles, and big commercial vehicles.

WHEN:

Saturday, March 28, 2026
9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Quiet Hour: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – No horns, sirens, or flashing lights during Quiet Hour for children with sensory sensitivities.

WHERE:

Kino Sports Complex
2500 E. Ajo Way
Tucson, AZ

DETAILS:

  • Children and families are invited to explore a variety of vehicles up close, enjoy hands-on activities, and purchase food and snacks from on-site food trucks.
  • Tickets are $10, and pre-event online ticket sales close Friday, March 27, at 6 p.m.
  • Free parking is available on site.
  • The event will be held rain or shine.

VISUAL OPPORTUNITIES:

  • Children exploring and climbing on trucks and specialty vehicles
  • Corporate big trucks, emergency, commercial, and specialty vehicles
  • Families interacting with first responders and vehicle operators
  • Quiet Hour activities for children with sensory sensitivities
  • Crowd shots, signage, and family-friendly activity areas
  • Food trucks and event atmosphere

MEDIA CONTACT:
Courtney Pulitzer, PR Director
Sandoval Public Relations
Courtney@SandovalCreative.com
520-425-7170

EVENT CONTACT:

Junior League of Tucson
touchatruck@juniorleagueoftucson.org
520-299-5753

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