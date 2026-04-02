Steps to Start a Business

Identify a business idea; if you already have one, research the market and develop a business plan.

You must register your business, selecting its legal structure (sole proprietorship, partnership, corporation, etc.). Obtain the necessary licenses or permits based on your type of business activity, open a business bank account, and set up your accounting system. Create a strong brand featuring a name, logo, and clear messaging. Utilize social media, a website, advertising, and local marketing strategies to build visibility, and cultivate relationships with your customers through excellent service and loyalty-building efforts.

Local Business License → City of Tucson Business Services Dept.

County City Public Works Building

201 N Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701

State Tax License (TPT) – Arizona Dept. of Revenue (ADOR)

Before commencing operations, you must register with the Arizona Department of Revenue to obtain a Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT) License, which is required for businesses that sell taxable products or services. (azdor.gov)

400 W Congress St., Tucson, AZ 85701

Legal Entity Registration (LLC, Corp, etc.) → Arizona Corporation Commission

If you wish to structure your company as an LLC, corporation, or another type of legal entity:

400 W Congress St., Suite 221, Tucson, AZ 85701

They assist with the legal formation of the company at the state level.

Trade Name Registration (Optional) → Arizona Secretary of State

If you wish to protect your business name or register a trade name (DBA), you can do so through the Arizona Secretary of State or by using the Arizona Business One Stop portal to streamline the process. (azsos.gov)