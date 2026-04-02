April has a mix of widely recognized holidays, observances, and cultural dates
Major International & Widely Celebrated Dates
- April 1 – April Fools’ Day
- April 7 – World Health Day
- April 22 – Earth Day 🌱
- April 23 – World Book Day 📚
US Notable U.S. Dates (if relevant to you)
- April 15 – Tax Day (deadline for filing income taxes, though it can vary slightly by year)
- Last Monday in April – National Arbor Day (tree-planting awareness)
✝️ Religious Holidays (vary by year)
- Easter (can fall in March or April depending on the year)
- Good Friday (the Friday before Easter)
- Passover (often falls in April)
- Ramadan (may overlap with April depending on the lunar calendar)
🎗️ Awareness Months (all of April)
- Autism Awareness Month
- Earth Month
- Stress Awareness Month