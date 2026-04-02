April 7, 2026
ARIZONA ART & CULTURE ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS TUCSON USA

April has a mix of widely recognized holidays, observances, and cultural dates

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 Major International & Widely Celebrated Dates

  • April 1 – April Fools’ Day
  • April 7 – World Health Day
  • April 22 – Earth Day 🌱
  • April 23 – World Book Day 📚

US Notable U.S. Dates (if relevant to you)

  • April 15 – Tax Day (deadline for filing income taxes, though it can vary slightly by year)
  • Last Monday in April – National Arbor Day (tree-planting awareness)

✝️ Religious Holidays (vary by year)

  • Easter (can fall in March or April depending on the year)
  • Good Friday (the Friday before Easter)
  • Passover (often falls in April)
  • Ramadan (may overlap with April depending on the lunar calendar)

🎗️ Awareness Months (all of April)

  • Autism Awareness Month
  • Earth Month
  • Stress Awareness Month
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