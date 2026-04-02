April has a mix of widely recognized holidays, observances, and cultural dates

Major International & Widely Celebrated Dates

April 1 – April Fools’ Day

– April Fools’ Day April 7 – World Health Day

– World Health Day April 22 – Earth Day 🌱

– Earth Day 🌱 April 23 – World Book Day 📚

US Notable U.S. Dates (if relevant to you)

April 15 – Tax Day (deadline for filing income taxes, though it can vary slightly by year)

– Tax Day (deadline for filing income taxes, though it can vary slightly by year) Last Monday in April – National Arbor Day (tree-planting awareness)

✝️ Religious Holidays (vary by year)

Easter (can fall in March or April depending on the year)

(can fall in March or April depending on the year) Good Friday (the Friday before Easter)

(the Friday before Easter) Passover (often falls in April)

(often falls in April) Ramadan (may overlap with April depending on the lunar calendar)

🎗️ Awareness Months (all of April)

Autism Awareness Month

Earth Month

Stress Awareness Month