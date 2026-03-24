Arizona Bilingual Newspaper to Host “Children’s Day Festival” in Tucson

Tucson,AZ —Arizona Bilingual Newspaper will host the upcoming Children’s Day Festival, a free, family-focused community event dedicated to celebrating children while supporting their growth, health, and development. The event will take place on Sunday, April 19, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Park Place Mall in Tucson.

The Children’s Day Festival is designed to bring together families, educators, service providers, and community organizations in a saf e, inclusive, and engaging environment. Organized by Arizona Bilingual Newspaper, this annual event highlights the importance of early childhood development, education, and f amily well-being while providing access to valuable community resources.

Attendees will have access to a wide range of free resources, including educational information from schools and libraries, child health and wellness services, parenting support, youth programs, cultural enrichment activities, and community saf ety resources. The festival will also feature interactive activities, live entertainment, and opportunities for families to connect with local organizations that support children and families.

“The Children’s Day Festival aims to celebrate our children and strengthen our families by creating a space where education, health, and community come together,”said the organizers of Arizona Bilingual Newspaper. The event is expected to attract families, bilingual households, and residents from acrossTucson seeking a meaningful and enjoyable experience for their children.

Arizona Bilingual Newspaper has served the Arizona and Sonora community for more than two decades, promoting culture, business, and community stories through bilingual journalism and impactful events.