October 3, 2025

Walk Against Breast Cancer

September 29, 2025 2 min read

Walk Against Breast Cancer – Sunday, October 19 at Rudy Garcia Park

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the community will come together for a special day of hope, support and solidarity at the Walk for the Fight Against Breast Cancer, which will take place on Sunday, October 19 at Rudy Garcia Park from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

During the walk, attendees can participate in a family-friendly, recreational route designed to honor survivors, support those currently battling the disease and remember those we have lost. In addition, there will be:

  • Opening and group warm‐up activities such as Zumba, yoga and other options.
  • Information and prevention stations.
  • A flower garden where you can donate and place a flower in memory of or in honor of

    survivors.

  • Opportunities to share stories and messages of hope (survivor ceremony).
  • Community gathering spaces with music and activities.

    Community Invitation

    This event is open to all ages and doesn’t require previous experience. We invite families, friends, organizations and local businesses to join us and show their commitment to the fight against breast cancer. Together we can raise awareness, encourage prevention and support those who need it most.

    Registration

    Participation can be by team, individual or family. Pre‐registration online is recommended to streamline planning. Registration will also be available at the park on the day of the walk starting at 7:30 a.m. To register, visit: www.saabeaz.org or call (520) 274-7255

Date: Sunday, October 19
Time: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Location: Rudy Garcia Park, 5001 S. Nogales Hwy (Irvington)

Press Contact/ Donation, sponsorship and tabling information

For interviews, coverage or more information:

Lorena Verdugo

info@saabeaz.org

(520) 274-7255

Alma R. Gallardo

alma@azbnews.com

(520) 305-4110

