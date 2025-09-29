Walk Against Breast Cancer – Sunday, October 19 at Rudy Garcia Park

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the community will come together for a special day of hope, support and solidarity at the Walk for the Fight Against Breast Cancer, which will take place on Sunday, October 19 at Rudy Garcia Park from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

During the walk, attendees can participate in a family-friendly, recreational route designed to honor survivors, support those currently battling the disease and remember those we have lost. In addition, there will be: