December 4, 2025

Arizona Bilingual News

The Best Of Two Worlds

What is better for nature: real or artificial tree? 

December 2, 2025 1 min read

 

It depends quite a bit. A natural tree has a low carbon footprint (3.5 kg CO₂ if properly recycled), absorbs carbon as it grows, and is biodegradable if turned into compost. The real tree is more “environmentally friendly” if you recycle it properly.

On the other hand, an artificial tree can generate up to 40 kg of CO₂ from its production and transportation.

To make it as sustainable as a real tree, it needs to be reused for many years (around 10–12 years according to experts). To make it an acceptable option, use it for several years, sell it, or give it as a gift to someone who will use it, don’t throw it away! This way, you’ll be taking care of nature.

Share this:

More Stories

2 min read

Casino Del Sol Celebrates 20th Annual Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival

December 2, 2025
1 min read

12th ANNUAL UNITED HEARTS OF ARIZONA SNEAKERS & COATS EVENT

December 2, 2025
1 min read

Goodbye to the penny! 

December 2, 2025
1 min read

Sonora and Arizona: An Inspiring Binational Connection

December 2, 2025
2 min read

Editor´s letter

December 2, 2025
2 min read

“A Celebration of Community and Gratitude”

November 26, 2025

You may have missed it

2 min read

Casino Del Sol Celebrates 20th Annual Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival

December 2, 2025
1 min read

12th ANNUAL UNITED HEARTS OF ARIZONA SNEAKERS & COATS EVENT

December 2, 2025
1 min read

What is better for nature: real or artificial tree? 

December 2, 2025
1 min read

Goodbye to the penny! 

December 2, 2025

Welcome to Arizona Bilingual News

Install
×