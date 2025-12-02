What is better for nature: real or artificial tree? 

It depends quite a bit. A natural tree has a low carbon footprint (3.5 kg CO₂ if properly recycled), absorbs carbon as it grows, and is biodegradable if turned into compost. The real tree is more “environmentally friendly” if you recycle it properly.

On the other hand, an artificial tree can generate up to 40 kg of CO₂ from its production and transportation.

To make it as sustainable as a real tree, it needs to be reused for many years (around 10–12 years according to experts). To make it an acceptable option, use it for several years, sell it, or give it as a gift to someone who will use it, don’t throw it away! This way, you’ll be taking care of nature.

Share this: