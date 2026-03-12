First Ever El Pueblo Night Market Coming Soon!

El Pueblo Night Market will be coming to Tucson, and Arizona Bilingual invites the public to come join!

The Night Market will take place Saturday, March 28th from 6-10 PM at the El Pueblo Neighborhood Center parking lot (101 W. Irvington Rd.). The market will feature a variety of handmade goods from local, small businesses, such as art and ceramics; candles and soaps; upcycled and thrifted clothes; and much more!

The mission of the night market is to bring an event that will provide fun for the whole family, promote small businesses, and bring more markets to the southside of Tucson. We look forward to seeing you there!