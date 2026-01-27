REID PARK ZOO WELCOMES NEW CAPYBARA

Reid Park Zoo’s newest resident is Chocolate, a female capybara who recently arrived from the Montgomery Zoo in Alabama. Guests can visit Chocolate in the capybara habitat in the South America loop. She’s a little more than 18 months old and will be sharing a habitat with the Zoo’s black-necked swans and crested screamer. Her care team has noted that she loves the water and umbrella grass. Reid Park Zoo is working with the capybara Species Survival Plan to bring a companion for Chocolate to the Zoo. Capybaras can be found in diverse habitats near bodies of water throughout much of South America. Their closest relatives include cavies, maras, and both wild and domestic guinea pigs.

