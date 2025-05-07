Invisible Threat

On April 3, the summit “Plastics: A Health Crisis in Plain Sight” was held in Washington, D.C., organized by Moms Clean Air Force and EcoMadres. The impact of plastic on human health is terrifying. Experts agreed that plastics are directly linked to a host of serious health problems. Dr. Leonardo Trasande, director of the NYU Center for Environmental Risk Research, emphasized, “We have 10,000 substances we know nothing about. That’s a crime.”

Microplastics, virtually invisible, are becoming a serious concern. Dr. Shanna Swan, an epidemiologist specializing in reproductive health, compared the impact of microplastics to asbestos, warning of the devastating effects of these particles on the reproductive system and brain. Robin Morris Collin, former EPA advisor, warned that the proliferation of these tiny plastics over the next 25 years could irreversibly affect our health. The chemicals in plastic are not adequately regulated, demanding stronger action from governments. Congresswoman Summer Lee of Pennsylvania closed the event by announcing the creation of a Congressional environmental justice caucus focused on combating plastic pollution. The summit made it clear that plastic pollution is a global health crisis. The fight against plastic is not only a matter of health, but also of social justice and equity.

