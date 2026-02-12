February 16, 2026
EDUCATION HEALTH

What to do in case of an allergic reaction?

12

 

If it’s a severe reaction, call 911 immediately.

If the person has difficulty breathing or swallowing, swelling of the lips, tongue, face, or throat, dizziness, fainting, confusion, sudden hoarseness, or a rapid or weak pulse, this could be anaphylaxis and is potentially life-threatening.

If the person has an epinephrine auto-injector (EpiPen), use it immediately; don’t wait for the symptoms to worsen. Then go to the emergency room, even if the symptoms improve.

If it’s a mild or moderate reaction, such as a rash, itching, sneezing, or watery eyes, make sure to remove the allergen and stop eating the suspected food. Also, stay away from dust, pollen, animals, chemicals, etc. An antihistamine, such as loratadine, cetirizine, or diphenhydramine, can be used. Wash the affected area with soap and water if it was a skin contact reaction. Cold compresses can also be used to reduce itching and swelling. If the symptoms worsen, seek medical attention.

Share this:

Related Posts

County alerting residents to phone scam

By Miyoshi Katsuda Palafox

How to Manage Holiday Stress and Enjoy the Season

By Miyoshi Katsuda Palafox

Sex Trafficking 

By Miyoshi Katsuda Palafox

101 W. Irvington Rd Building #3A
Tucson, AZ 85714
(520) 305-4110