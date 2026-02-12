What to do in case of an allergic reaction?

If it’s a severe reaction, call 911 immediately.

If the person has difficulty breathing or swallowing, swelling of the lips, tongue, face, or throat, dizziness, fainting, confusion, sudden hoarseness, or a rapid or weak pulse, this could be anaphylaxis and is potentially life-threatening.

If the person has an epinephrine auto-injector (EpiPen), use it immediately; don’t wait for the symptoms to worsen. Then go to the emergency room, even if the symptoms improve.

If it’s a mild or moderate reaction, such as a rash, itching, sneezing, or watery eyes, make sure to remove the allergen and stop eating the suspected food. Also, stay away from dust, pollen, animals, chemicals, etc. An antihistamine, such as loratadine, cetirizine, or diphenhydramine, can be used. Wash the affected area with soap and water if it was a skin contact reaction. Cold compresses can also be used to reduce itching and swelling. If the symptoms worsen, seek medical attention.