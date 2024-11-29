What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the informal name for the Friday after Thanksgiving. It marks the unofficial start of the Christmas shopping season, with many stores offering significant discounts for this day in the U.S.
Here are a few things to keep in mind:
- some public transportation may be closed or have altered schedules due to Black Friday.
- Additionally, expect heavy traffic if you decide to go shopping, so plan accordingly!
