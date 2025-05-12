The variety of cultures that exist in humanity, with their own expressions that differentiate them from each other, seen as a principle, facilitates the exchange of knowledge and values, such as tolerance, understanding and coexistence between cultures, without any of them exercising superiority over another.

Cultural diversity is a consequence of historical, political, social, and economic processes that have stimulated different adaptive responses from people. These processes become more complex when cultural encounters occur, which always entail some kind of transformation.

By preserving and respecting the coexistence of different cultural expressions, their legitimacy and dignity, such as linguistic diversity, religious diversity, ethnic diversity, among many others, it constitutes a heritage value of humanity, promotes cultural pluralism as a source of creativity, stimulating development, and being protected by human rights as a cultural right, it allows different cultures to be accessible to all, promoting the integration of the public, private and civil society sectors in matters of cultural policies.

