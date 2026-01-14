U.S. Suspends Immigrant Visa Processing From 75 Countries Over Public Assistance Concerns

January 2026

Washington, D.C. — The United States has announced a suspension of immigrant visa processing for applicants from 75 countries, citing concerns related to public assistance usage and enforcement of immigration eligibility standards. The decision, announced this week by the U.S. Department of State, affects individuals seeking immigrant visas through U.S. embassies and consulates in the listed countries.

According to federal officials, the suspension is tied to existing public charge rules, which evaluate whether visa applicants are likely to rely on U.S. public benefits. While the policy does not constitute a permanent ban, it temporarily halts visa processing while additional reviews and guidance are implemented.

Countries Affected by the Visa Processing Suspension

The suspension applies to immigrant visa applicants from the following countries:

Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Congo, Cuba, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

What the Suspension Means

The policy primarily impacts individuals applying for family-based and employment-based immigrant visas. Non-immigrant visas (such as tourist, student, or temporary work visas) are not included in the suspension at this time.

Immigration advocates note that applicants with pending cases may experience delays, uncertainty, and additional documentation requirements. Legal experts advise affected families to monitor official announcements closely and consult qualified immigration attorneys for case-specific guidance.

Impact on Immigrant Communities

The announcement has raised concern among immigrant families and communities across the United States, particularly those with relatives awaiting visa interviews abroad. Many of the affected countries have strong family and economic ties to U.S. communities, including Arizona and the Southwest.

Arizona Bilingual News will continue to follow developments closely and provide updates as new information becomes available.