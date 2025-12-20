This Holiday Season, We Celebrate What Unites Us

This Christmas 2025, I would like to share a heartfelt message of gratitude with our community.

Arizona Bilingual exists because of you—the families, businesses, organizations, and community leaders who trust us year after year to inform, connect, and inspire.

This year has brought challenges, growth, and many shared achievements. Every event, every edition, and every story we publish reflects the strength, resilience, and spirit of our diverse and binational community.

May this holiday season remind us of the importance of unity, compassion, and hope. Let us continue supporting one another and building a brighter future for our families and the generations to come.

On behalf of the entire Arizona Bilingual team, we wish you a Christmas filled with peace, health, and love, and a 2026 full of new opportunities.

With gratitude and commitment,

Alma R. Gallardo

Director

Arizona Bilingual

Share this: