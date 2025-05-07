Editor´s letter

Dear readers,

May brings with it a sense of warmth, celebration, and reflection. This month, we honor the mothers and maternal figures who shape our lives with love, strength, and resilience. From Tucson, Southern Arizona and Sonora; and across our binational region, we recognize the heart of every home—our mothers—and celebrate their unmeasurable impact.

We also take this time to reflect on the importance of health and community well-being. With May marking both Women’s Health Month and Mental Health Awareness Month, we encourage our readers to take care of themselves and others, and to access the free resources and events available throughout our region.

In this edition, you’ll find highlights from our Children’s Day Festival 2025, upcoming cultural and educational events, in addition to inspiring local stories that reflect our shared identity as a bilingual, binational community. We’re proud to keep connecting Southern Arizona and Northern Sonora through stories that matter.

We are very pleased to have provided anther event with the Arizona Bilingual News seal of approval, this Sunday, April 27th, at the annual Children’s Festival, held at the Children’s Museum. A great event where thousands of people gathered with their children and families to celebrate childhood. It was a very special day, where children and adults had a blast. There were many giveaways, prizes, dancing, entertainment, food, free resources, and the opportunity to enter the museum completely free! A big thank you to our presenters, sponsors, media, the Children’s Museum staff, and everyone who was part of this great festival.

Another big day is coming on Thursday, July 24th, at the 14th annual Kidz Expo & Back-to-School event, at the Tucson Convention Center from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. For more information, please contact (520) 305-4110 or sales@newsazb.com

Thank you for being part of this growing community. We invite you to follow us on social media, share this edition with your loved ones, and help us continue building a bridge of voices across borders.

With appreciation,

Alma R. Gallardo

Executive Director & Editor-in-Chief

Arizona Bilingual Newspaper

