Editor´s letter

As we welcome September, we enter a month of change and reflection. Here in Arizona, the monsoon rains give way to cooler mornings, children are back in school, and our communities prepare to celebrate the rich traditions of Hispanic Heritage Month.

This is a time to honor our roots and highlight the stories that bind us together—whether they began here in Arizona, across the border in Mexico, or in the many Latin American countries our families call home. Our bilingual voice is not just about translation; it is about celebrating two cultures, two languages, and one united community.

“El Grito de Independencia de México” – Tucson (September 14, Free Event)

Arizona Bilingual News, SAABE and Latinas Arizona, together with Bustos Media, Estrellas en Arizona, and Univision Arizona, proudly announces that the traditional El Grito celebration will take place at the Reid Park Band Shell on Sunday, September 14, 2025. This family-friendly event honors Mexico’s Independence with a lively bilingual celebration. It is a FREE event and highly recommended by the Hispanic community. You want to be part of this event? Contact us at (520) 273-4312 WhatsApp or sales@newsazb.com

Red & Blue 1,000 Giveaway — Presented by Arizona Bilingual News

Join us on September 24 at the El Pueblo Activity Center for a high-energy community celebration and ticket giveaway. We’re handing out 1,000 red & blue giveaway tickets while supplies last. Free, family-friendly, and open to all. Couch Lloyd and the Men’s basketball players will be present giving autographs and pictures. FREE event! Call us for more information (520) 305-4110

Everyone is invited to come together to our annual Walk for the Fight Against Breast Cancer. Presented by SAABE AZ. A Inspirational and family and community event.

Date & Time: Sunday, October 19, 2025 – 8:00 AM to 11: 00 AM

Location: Rudy Garcia (Irvington & Nogales Hwy)

What to expect: Health and business expo, resources, food and family activities, flower garden, and survivor ceremony. Register your team, family, or friends at www.saabeaz.org (520) 274-7255.

In this edition, you will find stories of resilience, profiles of local leaders making a difference, and resources for families navigating education, health, and civic engagement. September also brings opportunities to gather—from neighborhood fiestas to cultural festivals—that remind us of the strength we carry when we come together.

We invite you to read, share, and join us in celebrating the beauty of our bilingual identity. Let’s continue to lift each other up, tell our stories with pride, and build a future where every voice is heard. Follow us on all our socials — Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok — and visit us at www.azbilingual.com!

Don’t miss our incredible GIVEAWAYS every week — you could be the next lucky winner! Stay connected, stay engaged, and be part of our growing community!

Thank you for being part of our family of readers. Happy September!

With gratitude,

