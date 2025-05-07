The mega-structure of the Panama Canal is considered one of the greatest engineering feats of the world, and not just of the 20th century. The Panama Canal crosses the Isthmus of Panama at its narrowest point and uses a system of locks to raise and lower ships to different levels. The locks fill with water to raise ships up to 26 meters above sea level, and they are then guided into Gatun Lake, the widest point of the canal. After leaving Gatun Lake, ships descend through another set of locks to reach the other side of the canal.

More than 14,000 vessels transit each year, carrying approximately 5% of global maritime trade. Instead of taking up to two weeks to circumnavigate South America to Cape Horn, the Panama Canal allows them to cross from one ocean to the other in just 8 or 10 hours, depending on daily traffic and the type of vessel. Its total length is 80 kilometers and it was built on mountains, with artificial lakes subsequently created on the land. Every vessel crossing must be guided by expert canal pilots, who take control of the vessel during the journey to ensure the safety and efficiency of the operation.

