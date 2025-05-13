In Mexico, Nurses’ Day has traditionally been celebrated on January 6th, a date established in 1931 by Dr. José Castro Villagrana, then director of the Juárez Hospital of Mexico. However, in recent years, institutions such as the Ministry of Health have also adopted May 12th to align with the international commemoration, paying tribute to those who dedicate their lives to the care and well-being of others. Inspired by the legacy of Florence Nightingale, we recognize the dedication, compassion, and professionalism of nurses who, day after day, are fundamental pillars of healthcare. Their tireless work improves the lives of millions and deserves our deepest gratitude. Thank you for your commitment! Their vocation, dedication, and empathy make a real difference in the lives of thousands of patients, from hospitals to rural communities. They are there in the most vulnerable moments, providing relief, companionship, and hope.

💙 Thank you for being an essential pillar of health in our country. Happy Nurses’ Day!

