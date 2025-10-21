October 21, 2025

Arizona Bilingual News

 Thank You for Joining the 2025, Walk for the Fight Against Breast Cancer

October 21, 2025 1 min read

 

On behalf of SAABE AZ and Arizona Bilingual Newspaper, we would like to express our most sincere gratitude to everyone who joined us this Sunday, October 19, at Rudy Garcia Park for the walk in support of the fight against breast cancer.

From the early hours, there was an incredible energy filled with music, dancing, Zumba, and above all, unity, smiles, and solidarity for this great cause.

We want to give special recognition to the team that made the coordination of this event possible, to the media partners, and to the SAABE AZ volunteers, whose support was essential to the success of the day.

We also thank all the families, friends, schools, work teams, and survivors who participated with so much enthusiasm, showing strength, hope, and love.

A very special recognition goes to the Zumba teams, led by Marina Jiménez and all the Zumba instructors from the region, who spread their energy and joy from the very first hours. Congratulations to all of them!

Thanks also to the stage hosts for their enthusiasm and positive energy, and to the musical duo who filled the morning with their beautiful voices.

To all the families who dressed in pink, and to the donors, sponsors, and clients who made this event possible —
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts! 💗

Without you, this event would not have been possible.

With gratitude,
The Arizona Bilingual Newspaper Team
SAABE Arizona

