December 4, 2025

Arizona Bilingual News

The Best Of Two Worlds

Sonora and Arizona: An Inspiring Binational Connection

December 2, 2025 1 min read

Sonora (Mexico) and Arizona (U.S.) are closely connected thanks to the Sonora-Arizona / Arizona-Mexico Commission, which promotes deep binational cooperation. On Arizona Bilingual News, we take you each month to visit a town in Arizona and another in Sonora, so you can discover their charm, history, and magical corners.

Both states share the beauty of the Sonoran Desert, including the spectacular “Gran Desierto de Altar,” forming a megaregion that faces geographical, social, and economic challenges together. Through this commission, strategic areas such as education, safety, infrastructure, water, economic development, and sustainability are addressed, including agreements to boost tourism, strengthen educational cooperation, and improve environmental quality. Every year, plenary sessions are held to define new projects and reinforce the bond between Sonora and Arizona.

Share this:

More Stories

2 min read

Casino Del Sol Celebrates 20th Annual Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival

December 2, 2025
1 min read

12th ANNUAL UNITED HEARTS OF ARIZONA SNEAKERS & COATS EVENT

December 2, 2025
1 min read

What is better for nature: real or artificial tree? 

December 2, 2025
1 min read

Goodbye to the penny! 

December 2, 2025
2 min read

Editor´s letter

December 2, 2025
2 min read

“A Celebration of Community and Gratitude”

November 26, 2025

You may have missed it

2 min read

Casino Del Sol Celebrates 20th Annual Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival

December 2, 2025
1 min read

12th ANNUAL UNITED HEARTS OF ARIZONA SNEAKERS & COATS EVENT

December 2, 2025
1 min read

What is better for nature: real or artificial tree? 

December 2, 2025
1 min read

Goodbye to the penny! 

December 2, 2025

Welcome to Arizona Bilingual News

Install
×