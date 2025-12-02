Sonora and Arizona: An Inspiring Binational Connection

Sonora (Mexico) and Arizona (U.S.) are closely connected thanks to the Sonora-Arizona / Arizona-Mexico Commission, which promotes deep binational cooperation. On Arizona Bilingual News, we take you each month to visit a town in Arizona and another in Sonora, so you can discover their charm, history, and magical corners.

Both states share the beauty of the Sonoran Desert, including the spectacular “Gran Desierto de Altar,” forming a megaregion that faces geographical, social, and economic challenges together. Through this commission, strategic areas such as education, safety, infrastructure, water, economic development, and sustainability are addressed, including agreements to boost tourism, strengthen educational cooperation, and improve environmental quality. Every year, plenary sessions are held to define new projects and reinforce the bond between Sonora and Arizona.

Share this: