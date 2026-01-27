GEM SHOW BEGINS THIS WEEK IN TUCSON

– The 2026 Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Showcase officially begins Wednesday, Jan. 28, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 15. The original public show that started it all, The Tucson Gem & Mineral Show, operated by the Tucson Gem & Mineral Society (TGMS), will open at the Tucson Convention Center on Thursday, Feb. 12, and run through Sunday, Feb. 15. This year’s TGMS Show theme is “Red, White & Blue – Celebrate the Spirit of Minerals!” The best information about all of the shows is available by following the website links below. You’ll find clear information on show locations, hours, parking and transit connections, and if the shows are open to the public, wholesale only, or open to both. The Showcase is hosted and operated by VisitTucson and developed in partnership with the City of Tucson every year. It is one of the most important ways the City supports this annual international event in our region.

