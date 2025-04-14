Federal agencies, including TSA, will begin REAL ID enforcement on the deadline—May 7, 2025. A REAL ID is a federally accepted form of identification that allows you to board domestic flights and access some federal facilities. You can apply for a REAL ID at your local DMV.

You will need a REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification to board domestic flights.

How do I apply for a REAL ID?

Gather documents that prove your date of birth, full legal name, and Social Security number

Complete the application online

Upload your documents

Save your confirmation code.

Visit a DMV office and bring your documents and confirmation code

Documents you can use to apply for a REAL ID:

Certified birth certificate

U.S. passport or passport card

Permanent resident card or resident alien card

Unexpired USCIS employment authorization document

I-94 form with an unexpired foreign passport and unexpired U.S. visa.

Share this: