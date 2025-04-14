Federal agencies, including TSA, will begin REAL ID enforcement on the deadline—May 7, 2025. A REAL ID is a federally accepted form of identification that allows you to board domestic flights and access some federal facilities. You can apply for a REAL ID at your local DMV.
You will need a REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification to board domestic flights.
How do I apply for a REAL ID?
Gather documents that prove your date of birth, full legal name, and Social Security number
Complete the application online
Upload your documents
Save your confirmation code.
Visit a DMV office and bring your documents and confirmation code
Documents you can use to apply for a REAL ID:
Certified birth certificate
U.S. passport or passport card
Permanent resident card or resident alien card
Unexpired USCIS employment authorization document
I-94 form with an unexpired foreign passport and unexpired U.S. visa.
More Stories
Andrés Cano for Pima County District 5 Supervisor
The responsibility of caring for children
Holy Week 2025
Capirotada
SELENA
Understanding Emancipation