Preparing for the Christmas Budget

Christmas is a time of joy… and spending! To enjoy it without going into debt, it’s best to plan ahead. Make a realistic budget that includes gifts, meals, and decorations. Start saving in November and look for sales or early purchases. Handmade gifts or group exchanges, like the famous Secret Santa, reduce expenses and maintain the festive spirit. Remember: the most valuable thing about Christmas doesn’t cost money—it’s the time spent with those you love most.

