MAYOR AND COUNCIL APPROVES TRANSIT SAFETY ACTION PLAN

Tucson’s Mayor and Council has approved a Transit Safety and Security Action Plan to improve safety for riders, operators, and the community across the City’s transit system. The plan, approved Tuesday, Dec. 16, includes $500,000 in near-term funding for immediate improvements, including targeted police deployments and environmental upgrades, such as lighting and signage at high-priority transit stops. The plan also outlines short- and long-term strategies to enhance security, operations, and rider experience. The action reflects a coordinated, data-driven approach to strengthening public transit safety while supporting both transit users and employees. City staff will continue to refine the long-term elements of the plan over the next 90 days

