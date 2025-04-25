Magnet Schools: Something for Everyone 

In 2025, education is everywhere—it’s a hot topic in the news and at your local coffee shop. Politics aside, one thing remains true: kids still go to school, and families are always searching for the best fit for their child. But with so many choices—charter, private, traditional public—it can feel like finding the right school is more complicated than ever. Here’s the good news: there’s an option that makes choosing a school both seamless and stress-free, and that’s a Magnet school!

A Magnet school is a unique, vibrant learning community that offers a specialized education centered around a theme or focus. Whether it’s Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM), the arts, or even Spanish language immersion programs, there’s something for every student. Imagine a school where learning is exciting and tailored to your child’s passions!

So, where are these incredible Magnet schools? . . . Right here in the Tucson Unified School District! Some of our shining stars include:

Davis Bilingual Elementary

• Dodge Traditional Magnet

• Drachman Montessori K-8

• Palo Verde STEAM High School

• Tucson High

And that’s just the beginning! To learn more, visit our Magnet Programs webpage at www.tusd1.org/magnet-programs or give one of our schools a call to schedule a tour. The perfect school for your child could be just around the corner!

