No on Prop 414: A Regressive Tax Hike Tucson Cannot Afford

This past November, Americans, including a record percentage of Latino voters, sent a resounding message: the era of fiscal irresponsibility and runaway regulation must come to an end. Voters overwhelmingly chose a path toward economic accountability, rejecting policies that fueled record inflation and unsustainable spending. At a time when families are already feeling the strain of higher prices, Tucson leaders should be pursuing cost-saving measures, not new taxes.

Despite this clear national mandate, the City of Tucson’s Mayor and Council are moving in the opposite direction. On March 11, 2025, Tucson voters will face a special election on Proposition 414, a half-cent sales tax increase dubbed the “Safe and Vibrant City” measure. If passed, Prop 414 would raise $80 million annually for the next decade, with 65% allocated to police and fire resources and 35% to affordable housing and “community resilience.” This would elevate Tucson’s sales tax rate to a staggering 9.2%—one of the highest in Arizona. While investing in public safety and housing is important, these goals can be achieved through better fiscal management rather than burdening Tucsonans with higher taxes.

The City Can’t Find 1%?

City officials claim the tax is necessary to offset a $27 Million reduction in state shared revenue. But the shortfall represents just 1% of Tucson’s $2.4 billion budget. With a budget as large as $2.4 billion, shouldn’t the city prioritize identifying efficiencies to cover a 1% gap? Other municipalities across Arizona also faced reductions in state-shared revenue because of a slowing economy. Every other municipality in Arizona dealt with it without raising sales taxes.

Regressive Taxes Hurt the Poor the Most

Sale taxes are inherently regressive, hitting low-income residents the hardest. Tucson’s poverty rate is already among the highest in the state. Families here have been grappling with skyrocketing costs for essentials over the past three years. Raising sales taxes would further strain family budgets, reduce their purchasing power and make everyday necessities even less affordable. It is insensitive to propose such a measure in a community where so many are just trying to make ends meet.

Hurts Local Businesses

Tucson businesses are already at a competitive disadvantage due to the City’s higher minimum wage. Adding a higher sales tax would make it even harder for local businesses to compete with those in nearby municipalities and unincorporated areas of Pima County. Buyers will walk across the street to save real dollars. At a time when we should be fostering economic growth and entrepreneurship, Prop 414 pushes in the wrong direction.

Irresponsible Budgeting

The City’s own truth in taxation statement reveals a troubling reality: the funds from Prop 414 may be used to replace expiring one-time funding. This is a glaring admission of poor fiscal planning. One-time funds should have been used for one-time expenses, not ongoing programs. Now, Tucson taxpayers are being asked to clean up the City’s mess. Programs funded by expiring one-time funds should be wound down, not propped up by a permanent tax increase.

Send a Message

Prop 414 is a tone-deaf and disingenuous measure that punishes Tucson residents and businesses alike. Voters—especially the growing number of engaged Latino voters—have the power to reject this ill-conceived tax hike and demand better governance. Let us send a clear message to city leaders: Tucson deserves responsible budgeting, not regressive taxes. Vote NO on Prop 414.

Carlos Ruiz is the owner of HT Metals in Tucson.

Share this: