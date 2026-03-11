Latinas Conference & Business Expo 2026 in Tucson: Meet the Speakers and Special Guests

Latinas Conference & Business Expo 2026 returns to Tucson as one of Southern Arizona’s leading events for Latina entrepreneurs, professionals, and community leaders. Presented by Arizona Bilingual Newspaper and Latinas Arizona.

The event will take place on Thursday, March 19, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., at Casino of the Sun, 7406 S. Camino de Oeste, Tucson, Arizona. Attendees will experience keynote talks, leadership panels, strategic networking, a business expo, resources for entrepreneurs, dinner, live music, giveaways, and a full evening built to strengthen Latina-led businesses and careers.

More than an annual conference, the Latinas Conference & Business Expo 2026 aims to be an ongoing platform for support, education, and collaboration for Latina women in business. The mission is to create a space where participants not only learn, but also find inspiration, real resources, and new opportunities for long-term growth.

This year’s event features women making an impact in media, economic development, business, culinary arts, leadership, and education.

Here is a look at some of the featured speakers and special guests.

Sheila Varela

News Anchor and Producer | Telemundo Arizona / KTAZ

Sheila Varela is a news anchor for Telemundo Arizona and a producer for television and digital news platforms. With experience in Arizona and Sonora media, she has covered community issues, public health, public safety, and human-interest stories. Her journalism background brings a valuable perspective on leadership, communication, and representation in Hispanic media.

Karla Bernal Morales

Chief Partnerships Officer | Southern Arizona Chamber of Commerce

Karla Bernal Morales is a respected civic and economic development leader in Southern Arizona. She currently serves as Chief Partnerships Officer for the Southern Arizona Chamber of Commerce, where she leads strategic partnerships that support inclusive business growth and binational collaboration. With more than 27 years of leadership experience across education, government, and nonprofit sectors, Karla has built a career around connecting people, institutions, and ideas to strengthen the regional economy. In 2025, she was recognized as Woman of the Year.

Claudia Vindiola

Chef and Owner | La Frida Mexican Grill & Seafood

Claudia Vindiola is the chef-owner of La Frida Mexican Grill & Seafood in Tucson, Arizona. In 2026, she was named a semifinalist for the James Beard Awards in the Best Chef: Southwest category, recognizing her leadership in elevating Mexican cuisine with fresh, scratch-made dishes that blend tradition and innovation. Her story reflects the power of entrepreneurship, perseverance, and cultural pride.

Cecilia Mata

Founder and President | AllSource Global Management

Cecilia Mata is the founder and president of AllSource Global Management, a professional and technical services company that works with the U.S. Department of Defense. She also serves on the Arizona Board of Regents, where she promotes innovation, access, and excellence in higher education. Born and educated in Panama, Cecilia has built a distinguished career in business leadership and civic service. At the conference, she will share practical insights to help women leaders reconnect with their purpose, gain clarity, and lead with greater confidence.

Lisa Nutt

Event Emcee | Vice President of Education, Tucson Association of REALTORS®

Lisa Nutt is an educator, leader, and storyteller whose work centers on connection, community, and impact. As Vice President of Education for the Tucson Association of REALTORS®, she leads professional development initiatives that strengthen leadership and create new pathways for growth. This year, Lisa will serve as the event emcee, bringing warmth, clarity, and intention to a night dedicated to empowering Latina women.

A night to invest in yourself, your leadership, and your business

If you are looking for a Tucson event where you can network, discover business resources, strengthen your entrepreneurial vision, and connect with Latina leaders, this conference was created for you.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit latinasarizona.com or call 520-305-4110.