Goodbye to the penny! 

December 2, 2025 1 min read

 

The U.S. stops producing the one-cent coin after 232 years. The halt in production follows a mandate from President Donald Trump, who called it a “waste” due to the high cost—it costs more to make a penny (3.69 ¢) than its face value of 1 ¢.

On November 12, 2025, the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia struck the last circulating pennies, according to the U.S. Treasury. Ending production will save about 56 million dollars a year. The U.S. Mint will continue producing pennies for collectors, but not for general circulation. A few coins were made with the omega Ω symbol and will be auctioned to collectors.

Existing pennies will remain legal tender, but some businesses are already considering rounding cash amounts to the nearest 5 ¢.

