New Fees for Form I-94

Starting September 30, 2025, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will begin applying an additional $24 fee to Form I-94 for entries at land border ports of entry.

This means the total cost to obtain an I-94 at a land border crossing will now be $30 (the existing $6 fee plus the new $24 surcharge).

Key Points to Keep in Mind:

Applies only to land border crossings

The additional fee does not apply to air or sea arrivals, since travelers entering through those means are not required to pay for I-94 issuance.

The additional fee does apply to air or sea arrivals, since travelers entering through those means are not required to pay for I-94 issuance. Legal basis

The fee increase is authorized under H.R. 1 (One Big Beautiful Bill) , which allows new immigration-related fees and adjustments based on inflation.

The fee increase is authorized under , which allows new immigration-related fees and adjustments based on inflation. No waivers or exceptions

The $24 surcharge cannot be waived under any circumstances.

The $24 surcharge under any circumstances. Annual adjustment

The new fee will be adjusted annually in line with inflation indexes.

Share this: