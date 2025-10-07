October 7, 2025

New Fees for Form I-94

October 7, 2025

 

Starting September 30, 2025, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will begin applying an additional $24 fee to Form I-94 for entries at land border ports of entry.

This means the total cost to obtain an I-94 at a land border crossing will now be $30 (the existing $6 fee plus the new $24 surcharge).

Key Points to Keep in Mind:

  • Applies only to land border crossings
    The additional fee does not apply to air or sea arrivals, since travelers entering through those means are not required to pay for I-94 issuance.
  • Legal basis
    The fee increase is authorized under H.R. 1 (One Big Beautiful Bill), which allows new immigration-related fees and adjustments based on inflation.
  • No waivers or exceptions
    The $24 surcharge cannot be waived under any circumstances.
  • Annual adjustment
    The new fee will be adjusted annually in line with inflation indexes.
