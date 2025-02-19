County alerting residents to phone scam

PIMA COUNTY, Feb. 18, 2025 – Some Pima County residents have reported receiving phone calls from County phone numbers with the caller purporting to be a County employee who is seeking to obtain personally identifying information or credit card numbers to pay a bill. These calls are NOT coming from the County. The scammers are using a Caller ID “spoofer” to masquerade as the County.

If you’re ever uncertain if the person you’re speaking to works for the County, ask their name and the department they work for and tell them you’ll call them back and hang up. You can then go to www.pima.gov and search for the department and call the phone number on the page to verify they are a County employee and calling for a legitimate purpose. Or you can call 520-724-9999 and explain the situation to the County operator who will seek to verify whether the call is indeed from the County.

Already, the County was made aware of a customer who was contacted by phone from someone purporting to be from Pima County. The caller was asked to pay a bill, a permit or a fee, which they did, before discovering that their credit card was subsequently used for fraudulent purposes.

Additionally, if anyone ever comes to your home or business and says they are from the County, be sure to ask to see their County-issued photo ID. County IDs are plastic, the size of a credit card, and have the employee’s name, photo, and department on the front and other identifying information on the back.

Any attempted fraud should be reported to the Arizona Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Department, www.azag.gov/complaints/consumer

Share this: