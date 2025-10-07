A phone with fewer functions can help combat mental decline?

Excessive use of smartphones—especially those with access to social media and apps that demand constant attention—can contribute to stress, anxiety, and cognitive fatigue. By reducing a phone’s functions, such as limiting internet access or removing distracting apps, the goal is to lessen these negative effects and promote greater focus and mental well-being.

A recent study highlighted that using simpler phones, such as those that only allow calls and text messages, could improve mental health by reducing information overload and the pressure of constant connectivity. This shift may also foster more meaningful social interactions and lessen the feeling of always being “available,” which in turn can ease anxiety and improve sleep quality.

In summary, a phone with fewer functions can support a more balanced, less stressful digital lifestyle, which may benefit mental health in the long run.

