October 7, 2025

Arizona Bilingual News

The Best Of Two Worlds

A phone with fewer functions can help combat mental decline?

October 7, 2025 1 min read

 

Excessive use of smartphones—especially those with access to social media and apps that demand constant attention—can contribute to stress, anxiety, and cognitive fatigue. By reducing a phone’s functions, such as limiting internet access or removing distracting apps, the goal is to lessen these negative effects and promote greater focus and mental well-being.

A recent study highlighted that using simpler phones, such as those that only allow calls and text messages, could improve mental health by reducing information overload and the pressure of constant connectivity. This shift may also foster more meaningful social interactions and lessen the feeling of always being “available,” which in turn can ease anxiety and improve sleep quality.

In summary, a phone with fewer functions can support a more balanced, less stressful digital lifestyle, which may benefit mental health in the long run.

Share this:

More Stories

2 min read

Walk Against Breast Cancer

October 7, 2025
2 min read

Editor´s letter

October 7, 2025
1 min read

Common Symptoms of Fall Allergies

October 7, 2025
1 min read

Yuma International Mayors’ Bike Ride Returns October 25

October 7, 2025
1 min read

New Fees for Form I-94

October 7, 2025
3 min read

Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta Returns to Tucson for Fourteenth Year

October 3, 2025

You may have missed it

2 min read

Walk Against Breast Cancer

October 7, 2025
2 min read

Editor´s letter

October 7, 2025
1 min read

Common Symptoms of Fall Allergies

October 7, 2025
1 min read

Yuma International Mayors’ Bike Ride Returns October 25

October 7, 2025

Welcome to Arizona Bilingual News

Install
×