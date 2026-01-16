CITY LAUNCHES ‘KNOW YOUR RIGHTS’ WEBSITE

–

The City of Tucson is monitoring federal actions nationwide and has a response plan in place to protect community safety and constitutional rights. The National Guard is currently not deployed in Tucson, and no deployment has been announced, but City leadership is prepared to respond and take legal action if federal troops are deployed without City of Tucson or State of Arizona request.

While recent ICE activity has occurred, the City does not condone actions that create fear in the community. The Tucson Police Department does not enforce federal civil immigration laws and remains committed to serving all residents and protecting public safety. Residents can find resources on the City’s “Know Your Rights” website linked below.

Know Your Rights website https://www.tucsonaz.gov/Government/City-Information/Know-Your-Rights-Resources