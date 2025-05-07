May 7, 2025

Associate Researchers in the field of Development

May 7, 2025

-“What exactly do you do in this field of research?” she asked me!

-“I have an ongoing research program in the lab and in the field. I’m working on my master’s degree (the whole family) and I already have four credits (all my daughters).

Of course, the job is one of the most in-demand in the humanities, and I usually work 14 to 24 hours a day. The work is far more challenging than any simple job; the compensation, more than financial, is tied to personal satisfaction.

I felt triumphant, I had defeated the bureaucracy! I had entered the official records as a person more distinguished and indispensable to humanity than just “another housewife or mother.”

Motherhood, what a glorious career! Never feel discredited for practicing this profession; you contribute so much to the world, to society, and to your family. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms!

