“A Celebration of Community and Gratitude”

Thanks & Giving Festival — Sunday, November 23El Pueblo Neighborhood Center

We would like to express our deepest gratitude for the incredible support

and participation in our Thanks & Giving Festival this past Sunday, November

23. We feel truly blessed and honored by the unity and generosity of our

entire community.

We extend a very special thank-you to our presenters: Arizona Bilingual,

SAABE AZ, and Latinas AZ.

This event was presented by SUVIDA Healthcare and brought to you by Pima

County—thank you for your unwavering commitment to our community.

A heartfelt recognition goes to Maritza Higuera for her generous donation of

fruits and vegetables; to Alma and Consuelo Hernandez for the donation of

gift cards; and to SAABE AZ for providing the delicious pumpkin pies.

Our sincere appreciation also goes to our Bustos Media radio stations, to

Telemundo 40 for their constant support, and to our friends at Estrellas en

Arizona.

We also extend our gratitude to all presenters, sponsors, organizations,

volunteers, work teams, security personnel, the Tucson Police Department,

friends, and community partners who made this beautiful celebration

possible.

Thank you for allowing us to bring our community turkeys, gift cards,

pumpkin pies, fruits and vegetables, health services, vaccines, medical

exams, gifts, raffles, and amazing on-stage entertainment with musical

groups and folkloric dancers.

A special thank-you to the hosts and presenters who joined us, as well as to

the entire Arizona Bilingual Newspaper team for their coordination and

dedication that made this great event possible.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Happy Thanksgiving Day!