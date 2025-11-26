“A Celebration of Community and Gratitude”

Thanks & Giving Festival — Sunday, November 23
El Pueblo Neighborhood Center
We would like to express our deepest gratitude for the incredible support
and participation in our Thanks & Giving Festival this past Sunday, November
23. We feel truly blessed and honored by the unity and generosity of our
entire community.
We extend a very special thank-you to our presenters: Arizona Bilingual,
SAABE AZ, and Latinas AZ.
This event was presented by SUVIDA Healthcare and brought to you by Pima
County—thank you for your unwavering commitment to our community.
A heartfelt recognition goes to Maritza Higuera for her generous donation of
fruits and vegetables; to Alma and Consuelo Hernandez for the donation of
gift cards; and to SAABE AZ for providing the delicious pumpkin pies.
Our sincere appreciation also goes to our Bustos Media radio stations, to
Telemundo 40 for their constant support, and to our friends at Estrellas en
Arizona.
We also extend our gratitude to all presenters, sponsors, organizations,
volunteers, work teams, security personnel, the Tucson Police Department,
friends, and community partners who made this beautiful celebration
possible.
Thank you for allowing us to bring our community turkeys, gift cards,
pumpkin pies, fruits and vegetables, health services, vaccines, medical
exams, gifts, raffles, and amazing on-stage entertainment with musical
groups and folkloric dancers.
A special thank-you to the hosts and presenters who joined us, as well as to
the entire Arizona Bilingual Newspaper team for their coordination and
dedication that made this great event possible.
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Happy Thanksgiving Day!
More Stories
14th Annual Thanksgiving Festival
Top 5 Mistakes to Avoid at the Salvage Yard
Giving Thanks: The True Spirit of Thanksgiving
Side Dishes That Make Turkey Shine
Tohono O’odham Student Elevates Indigenous Representation in Media
A brief and clear guide to recognizing whether a video is real or fake