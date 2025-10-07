Yuma International Mayors’ Bike Ride Returns October 25



A free, family-friendly event celebrating local and international communities.

Cyclists of all ages are invited to join the 9th International Mayors’ Bike Ride on Saturday, October 25, starting at 8:00 a.m. at the Yuma Civic Center parking lot (1440 W. Desert Hills Drive).

This family event celebrates regional partnerships and community spirit, with rest stops every 6 to 8 kilometers. Public safety agencies from across the region will guide cyclists along the route to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants.

Thanks to the generous support of community partners and businesses, this event is free and open to everyone. The first 400 cyclists to register will receive a complimentary official event T-shirt. Whether you are new to cycling or an experienced rider, this community ride offers a fun and welcoming experience for all ages. Participants under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

New this year: Save time by registering online at yumaaz.gov/bikeride. Sign up early to secure your spot!

