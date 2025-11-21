Side Dishes That Make Turkey Shine

The turkey may be the star of Thanksgiving, but the sides are what fill the table with flavor and love. Nothing beats smooth mashed potatoes, homemade stuffing with bread and herbs, or roasted vegetables with a touch of honey. Add a fresh salad or classic cranberry sauce for color and contrast. In the end, what makes dinner special are the shared flavors that bring us together around the table.
Broccoli and Cheese Gratin
Ingredients:
- 2 cups broccoli florets
- 1 cup grated cheese (cheddar, mozzarella, or a blend)
- 1/2 cup cream or evaporated milk
- 1 tablespoon butter
- Salt, pepper, and nutmeg to taste
Preparation:
- Cook the broccoli in salted water for 3–4 minutes and drain.
- Place in a greased baking dish.
- Mix the cream with half the cheese, salt, pepper, and a pinch of nutmeg.
- Pour over the broccoli, top with the remaining cheese and a touch of butter.
- Bake at 180°C for 15–20 minutes, until golden brown and bubbling.
