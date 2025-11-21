November 24, 2025

Arizona Bilingual News

The Best Of Two Worlds

Side Dishes That Make Turkey Shine

November 21, 2025 1 min read

 

The turkey may be the star of Thanksgiving, but the sides are what fill the table with flavor and love. Nothing beats smooth mashed potatoes, homemade stuffing with bread and herbs, or roasted vegetables with a touch of honey. Add a fresh salad or classic cranberry sauce for color and contrast. In the end, what makes dinner special are the shared flavors that bring us together around the table.

Broccoli and Cheese Gratin

 

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups broccoli florets
  • 1 cup grated cheese (cheddar, mozzarella, or a blend)
  • 1/2 cup cream or evaporated milk
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • Salt, pepper, and nutmeg to taste

Preparation:

  1. Cook the broccoli in salted water for 3–4 minutes and drain.
  2. Place in a greased baking dish.
  3. Mix the cream with half the cheese, salt, pepper, and a pinch of nutmeg.
  4. Pour over the broccoli, top with the remaining cheese and a touch of butter.
  5. Bake at 180°C for 15–20 minutes, until golden brown and bubbling.
Share this:

More Stories

2 min read

14th Annual Thanksgiving Festival

November 21, 2025
2 min read

Top 5 Mistakes to Avoid at the Salvage Yard

November 21, 2025
1 min read

Giving Thanks: The True Spirit of Thanksgiving

November 21, 2025
3 min read

Tohono O’odham Student Elevates Indigenous Representation in Media

November 20, 2025
1 min read

A brief and clear guide to recognizing whether a video is real or fake

November 12, 2025
1 min read

Preparing for the Christmas Budget

November 12, 2025

You may have missed it

2 min read

14th Annual Thanksgiving Festival

November 21, 2025
2 min read

Top 5 Mistakes to Avoid at the Salvage Yard

November 21, 2025
1 min read

Giving Thanks: The True Spirit of Thanksgiving

November 21, 2025
1 min read

Side Dishes That Make Turkey Shine

November 21, 2025

Welcome to Arizona Bilingual News

Install
×